William Kenneth CatheyNovember 25, 1941 -September 26, 2020William Kenneth Cathey, 78, of Concord, passed away, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury.Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 1, at Gordon Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. David Snow. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, in Charlotte, with military graveside rites.Mr. Cathey was born Nov. 25, 1941, in Mecklenburg County, son of the late James L. Cathey Sr. and Maebell Proctor Cathey. He was a retired truck driver. He enjoyed oldies TV, reading his bible, especially the book of Acts and John 14:6 and quoting scripture. He was preceded in death by brother, James L. Cathy Jr.; sisters, Betty Stathis and Mae Lessard; and granddaughter, Katie Mae Cathey.He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy Skolaski Cathey; son, Kenneth Cathey and partner, Ron Hawkins; daughters, Shelia Wensil (Steve), Sandra Warner (Joe); brother, Richard Cathey (Sarah); nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.