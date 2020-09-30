Menu
Kevin Scott Burris
1962 - 2020
BORN
1962
DIED
2020
Kevin Scott Burris

December 30, 1962 - September 26, 2020

Kevin Scott Burris, 57, of Concord, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at his home.

Per Kevin's request there will be no funeral service.

Kevin was born in Cabarrus County, Dec. 30, 1962, to Margie Furr Burris and the late Titus V. Burris. He was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School. He was a plumber by trade. But most of all he enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and playing golf.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon H. Burris; mother, Margie Furr Burris; brother, Dean Burris; sister, Susan Deberry (Lynn); and nephews, Robert, Thomas and John.

Memorials in Kevin's honor may be made to New Hope Worship Center, Give Hope Fund, 452 Brookwood Ave. NE, Concord, NC 28025.

www.gordonfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 30, 2020.
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Gordon Funeral Home
September 30, 2020