Catherine Fisher BeaverSeptember 29, 2020Catherine Fisher Beaver, 85, died at her home before dawn Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, after two years of declining health. Her husband of 56 years preceded her in death June 3, 2011.Survivors include her children, Cathy Hyatt (Frank) of Kannapolis, Lea Ann Walsh (Shawn Sr.) of New Orleans, and Mark Beaver (Julie) of China Grove; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two step great-grandchildren; twin sisters, Elaine Warfford Hicks (Bill) of Lexington and Lorraine Huneycutt (Jerry, deceased) of Salisbury; along with sisters-in-law, Linda Beaver (Mike) and Pat Bennick (Hermie, deceased); many cousins, nieces and nephews. Her parents were Edward and Rosa Stirewalt Fisher of China Grove.Catherine was one of two valedictorians of Rockwell High School when she graduated in 1953. She was also crowned Miss Rockwell High. She was employed by Cannon Mills, served as a telephone operator in Bradenton, Fla., and was a supervisor for Draymore Manufacturing in Mooresville. Catherine attended Enochville First Baptist Church for 53 years where she was baptized and served as a deacon. She was a faithful servant of Jesus Christ and prayer warrior for everyone she loved.Her passions began with her home and family. She worked in her yard, flower beds and rose gardens. She was mom to three and Nana to many - handing out candy and ice cream when her babies (grandchildren and their friends) came to visit. She enjoyed her Holden Beach home for 52 years, collecting shells and creating crafts from treasures of the sea. She loved birds, butterflies and her dog, Duke, who also preceded her in death.Services will be held at Enochville First Baptist Church Friday, Oct. 2. Visitation/viewing will be held in the sanctuary at 1 p.m., just before the memorial service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Concord. Pastor Lewis Whittington will officiate. Headquarters for the family will be at Catherine's home in Kannapolis.It is Catherine's wish that memorials be sent to First Baptist Church of Enochville, 2308 Davis Ave., Kannapolis, NC 28081.Whitley's Funeral Home