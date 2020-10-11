Timothy Vernon CumboSeptember 24, 1945 - September 30, 2020Timothy Vernon Cumbo, 75, died Wednesday morning, Sept. 30, 2020, at Trellis Supportive Care.Timothy was born Sept. 24, 1945, on the Clear Springs Farm in Concord, to the late Vernon Arthur and Sadie Lee Bristow Cumbo. He was a retired security officer and served his country proudly in the U.S. Army, during the Vietnam War, having earned two purple hearts and the Oak Leaf Cluster. Timothy was a member of Willow Oak Baptist Church. He loved being outside and was an avid outdoorsman. Timothy enjoyed writing poetry, and often wrote about his life experiences. He loved dogs, and you would always see one by his side.In addition to his parents, Timothy was preceded in death by his sister, Margie Teague.Timothy is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Patricia Mata Cumbo; two children, Timothy Michael Cumbo (Jeree) and William Arthur Cumbo (Lalani); two grandsons, Michael E. Cumbo and Manny Cumbo; and sister, Joyce Atkins.The funeral service will be held today, (Sunday, Oct. 11), at 3 p.m., at Burroughs Chapel with the Revs. Cliff Willis and Wesley Bullins officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at Burroughs Funeral Home, prior to the service. Burial will be held with military honors Monday, Oct. 12, at 2 p.m., at Salisbury National Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are encouraged.Burroughs Funeral Home