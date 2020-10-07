Patricia Virginia StanleyMrs. Patricia Virginia Stanley, 75, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Transitional Health Services in Kannapolis.A funeral service is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 9, at 12 noon in Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Dale Cline will officiate. Interment at St. Enoch Lutheran Church Cemetery in Kannapolis will follow.The family will receive friends from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.Mrs. Stanley was born Feb. 13, 1945, in Cabarrus County. She was a daughter of the late Henry Horne and Jonsie Deal Horne. She was a member of St. Enoch Lutheran Church.Mrs. Stanley worked as a secretary for Cannon Mills and Pillowtex for 35 years and then worked at the Pizza-Hut in Concord until she retired.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by husband, Jerry Junior Stanley.Mrs. Stanley is survived by her son, Eric Stanley and his wife, Tara; granddaughter, Katelyn who was the light of her life; brother, Steve Horn; and nephew, David Horne.Memorials for Mrs. Stanley may be sent to Transitional Health Care for the residence activity fund, 1810 Concord Lake Rd., Kannapolis, NC 28083.Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory