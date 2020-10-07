Menu
Bobby Joe McEachern
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
Bobby Joe McEachern

August 20, 1935 - October 4, 2020

Bobby Joe McEachern, 85, of Concord, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Joe was born Aug. 20, 1935, in Cabarrus County, to the late Hoyle and Nannie McEachern. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Harold, Franklin and George McEachern; and sisters-in-law, Reba, Frances and Carol.

Joe, a native of Concord his whole life, lived simply and humbly. Cars were Joe's passion and he turned that into his own body shop. Joe also worked as a postal carrier for 10 years.

Survivors include niece, Cheryl (J.R.) Baxter of Concord; nephew, Anthony McEachern of Concord; nephew, Timothy McEachern of Concord; nephew, Barry (Pam) McEachern of Mooresville; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Joe will be laid to rest during a private committal at Mt. Hermon Lutheran Church Cemetery in Concord.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord

www.hartsellfh.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
