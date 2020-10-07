Barbara Thompson HammillApril 17, 1940 - October 5, 2020Mrs. Barbara Thompson Hammill, 80, of Concord, passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House.Mrs. Hammill will lie-in-state Thursday, Oct. 8, at Wilkinson Funeral Home from 1 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held Friday, Oct. 9, at Back Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Charlotte at 11 a.m., with Pastor Matt Carr officiating.Barbara was born April 17, 1940, in Stanly County, a daughter of the late James Allen Thompson and Lena Howard Thompson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald B. Hammill; siblings, Linda Franklin, Don, James, Gene and Bud Thompson; and daughter-in-law, Kevin Hammill.Barbara was a graduate of Badin High School and enjoyed attending her class reunions. She was a long-time member of Back Creek Presbyterian Church. She loved being a mother to her four boys and being involved in all their activities. You could always find her cooking great meals, gardening and canning for her family and others. Barbara was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who will be truly missed.Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Dean Hammill of Concord, Dwight Hammill and wife, Meredith, of Denver, Dwayne Hammill and wife, Lisa, of Concord, and Doug Hammill and wife, Diana, of Concord; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.Wilkinson Funeral Home