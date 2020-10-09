Phyllis Ann Gilmore
November 29, 1951 - October 2, 2020
Phyllis Ann Gilmore, 68, of Sarah Dr. NW, in Concord, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at her son's residence.
She was born Nov. 29, 1951, in Cabarrus County, to the late William Nathaniel Neal and the late Alice "Fat" J. Gilmore.
Phyllis was educated in the Cabarrus County School System. She attended Central Cabarrus High School and graduated from Rowan Cabarrus Community College. Phyllis was formerly employed with Fieldcrest Cannon Mills for 20 plus years and Atrium Health-Cabarrus. Phyllis was a former member of Rock Hill AME Zion Church where she served as an Usher and Missionary. She was a currently a faithful member of New Life Baptist Church.
Services will be held today (Friday, Oct. 9), at Clark Funeral Home Chapel. She will lie-in-state from 1 to 2 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Harry William Neal; and sister, Ethel Neal Vandiver,
Those who shall forever cherish her memory include her only son, Kevin "Nook" Gilmore (Latricia) of Concord; her only grandson, who was her pride and joy, Kendall Gilmore; two sisters, Lillie Neal Thomas of Charlotte and Betty Neal Graham (the Rev. Rollins) of Indian Trail; brother, Leonard Gilmore of Concord; uncle, Shake Gilmore Jr. of Concord; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn to all services.
Clark Funeral Home, Inc.www.clarkfuneralhomeinc.com
.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 9, 2020.