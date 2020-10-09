Margaret Jewell Stoker BogerJune 27, 1924 - October 6, 2020Margaret Jewell Stoker Boger, 96, of Concord, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at St. Andrews Living Center in Concord.Jewell was born June 27, 1924, in Stanly County, to the late John Adam Stoker and Pallie Chandler Stoker. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, William Edward Boger; brothers, Wade, Guy, Edward, Johnny, and Richard Stoker; sisters, Allene Cooper, Helen Stoker, Bernice Shaver; and son-in-law, Albert Powell.She will lie-in-state for friends to pay their respects from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle without the family present. The immediate family graveside service to celebrate her life will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11, at Stanly Gardens of Memory, 2001 East Main St., in Albemarle.She is survived by her son, Ed (Lynn) Boger; daughter, Renda Powell; grandchildren, Trent (Amy) Hatley, Stacy (Chris) Carter, Laura Boger; and great-grandchildren, Madison and Clay Hatley, and Autumn and Tristan Carter.Jewell retired from Collins & Aikman, where she worked as a laboratory technician; and was a faithful member of North Albemarle Baptist Church.Jewell loved life! But mostly she loved the people in her life. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She was an excellent cook; especially cakes. She even baked her granddaughter, Stacys', wedding cake and baked her husband a cake every single week. She loved her church, North Albemarle Baptist, and loved to tell that she had been a member there since she was five years old. She loved…loved her grands, their wonderful spouses, and great-grands and would do anything for them that she could. She loved to crochet and we have to add that she loved talking on the phone to her many, many friends and relatives. She had an amazing sense of humor that stayed with her right until the end. Her family was blessed to have her for 96 years and she will be greatly missed.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Taylor House and St. Andrews Assisted Living for all of their compassionate care.Memorials may be made to the Taylor House, 319 Palmer St., Albemarle, NC 28001; and St. Andrews Assisted Living, 246 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord, NC 28025.Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle