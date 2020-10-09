Glenn "Butch" Davis Medlin Jr.April 5, 1946 - October 5, 2020Glenn Davis Medlin Jr., 74, husband of Kaaren Sorrell Medlin, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at his home.Born April 5, 1946, in Oak Ridge, Tenn., he was the son of the late Glenn Davis Medlin Sr. and the late Rebecca Dry Medlin. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a retired residential building contractor, and a member of Mt. Herman Lutheran Church in Concord. He is survived by his wife, of Summerton; son, Dave Medlin (Pam) of N. Myrtle Beach, S.C.; daughter, Wendi Miers (Eddie) of Florence, S.C.; six grandchildren, Kacey Medlin, Sarah Medlin, Chandler Miers, Riley Miers, Quinton Miers and Berkley Miers; and sister, Gay Lande (Bruce) of Holden Beach.A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, at Gordon Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. The Medlin family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service.Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant