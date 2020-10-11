Carolyn Sue Stirewalt LivengoodJune 3, 1946 - October 7, 2020Carolyn Sue Stirewalt Livengood, 74, of Kannapolis, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Atrium Health Northeast Medical Center, following a short illness.She was born June 3, 1946, in Cabarrus County, a daughter of the late Manlius Monroe Stirewalt and the late Annie Mae Blackwelder Stirewalt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five siblings, Ray, Clyde, Guy and Bobby Stirewalt and Ruth Weddington.Carolyn was educated at Winecoff School and later at A.L. Brown High School. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she taught the children's classes. She worked in the textile field most of her life and retired later from Target. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and taking care of her family.Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Jerry Livengood of the home; daughter, Beverly (Ricky) Puckett of Kannapolis; son, Allen Livengood of Kannapolis; four sisters, Margie French of New York, Margaret Weast (Ray) of Kannapolis, Linda Staley of Kannapolis and Barbara Burchette (Fred) of Salisbury; four grandchildren; Kyna, Kelly, Andrew, and Jacob; and one great-grandson, Miles.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11, at Calvary Baptist Church conducted by the Rev. Trey Palmer, Dr. Zachary Sizemore and Dr. Dale Tanner. Interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. At other times they will be at the residence.Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund, 703 Buick Ave., Kannapolis, NC 28083.Whitley's Funeral Home