Randy Craig ShupingAugust 23, 1955 - October 7, 2020Mr. Randy Craig Shuping, of Patterson Rd., Kannapolis, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at his home.A graveside service will be at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11, at Mt. Mitchell United Methodist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Joel Locklear. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m., at Wilkinson Funeral Home, prior to the service.Randy was born Aug. 23, 1955, in Concord, to Craig William Shuping and Thelma Hooks Shuping, and raised by Herman and Ruth Troutman in Kannapolis. He was employed by Fieldcrest Cannon, as a print range operator. Randy enjoyed NASCAR and watching action movies. In his 20s and 30s, he was active in several softball leagues, including church softball and the industrial league with Cannon Mills.Randy is survived by his mother, Thelma Hooks Milstead; sons, Bryan Shuping and wife, Megan, of Concord, and Kevin Shuping and Courtney Bragg of Columbia, S.C.; sister, Tammy Clay of Concord; brother, Keith Shuping and wife, Tammy, of Rockwell; and other extended family members.Wilkinson Funeral Home