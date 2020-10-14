Hoyle Gene "Junior" Howard Jr.July 16, 1957 - October 9, 2020Hoyle Gene "Junior" Howard Jr., 63, of Kannapolis, passed away, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.He was born July 16, 1957, in Cabarrus County, to the late Hoyle Gene Howard Sr. and Jacqueline Dover Howard.Junior enjoyed bowling, golf, playing cards and fishing. He always had a great sense of humor, and most of all he loved his family.He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Gail Shuffler.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sherri Howard; brother, Steve Howard (Rebecca); two sons, Hoyle Gene Howard III (Danelle) and Carl B. Howard (Amy); four grandchildren, Bryson Sanders, Emma, Kennedy, and Karlie Howard.A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Josh Sanders and Mickey Howard officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., at Whitley's Funeral Home, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Odell Lions Club, 2000 Odell School Rd., Concord, NC 28027.Whitley's Funeral Home