Mary Sue BakerMrs. Mary Sue Baker, 98, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Transitional Health Services in Kannapolis.A graveside service is scheduled for 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Carolina Memorial Park. Dr. Marty Payton will officiate.Mrs. Baker was born March 1, 1922, in Franklin County, Ga. She was a daughter of the late Americus Jefferson Dobbs and Allene Lunsford Dobbs. She was the oldest living member of Charity Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. John C. Baker; and sister, Nancy Jane Dobbs Sartain.Mrs. Baker is survived by daughter, Janice Carter and husband, Rodger, of Mooresville; two sons, Michael Baker and wife, Mary, of Concord, Gene Baker and wife, Linda, of Kannapolis; four grandsons, Richard Baker and wife, Roni, Randall Baker and wife, Kathy, Jonathan Carter, Joshua Baker; two granddaughters, Tamara Corriher and Lindsey Baker; seven great-grandsons, Cameron Baker and wife, Jillian, Trent Baker and wife, Samantha, Travis Corriher and wife, Kerry, Trey Corriher, Jathan Johnson, Jeremiah Johnson, and Miles Baker; and two great-granddaughters, Hope Hudson and Morgan Baker.Memorials may be sent to Charity Baptist Church, 2420 Brantley Rd., Kannapolis, NC 28083; or Central Baptist Church 1810 Moose Rd., Kannapolis, NC 28083.Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory