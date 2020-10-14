Margie Furr Burris
June 20, 1928 - October 11, 2020
Margie Furr Burris, 92, of Mt. Pleasant, died Oct. 11, 2020, at the Tucker Hospice House.
She was born June 20, 1928, in Stanly County, daughter of the late James W. Furr and Essie Almond Furr. She was the wife of the late Titus Vonree Burris, who died in June 1992. Mrs. Burris was preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie Roberts, June 20, 1977; sons, Bryan Burris, July 19, 2020, and Kevin Burris, Sept. 26, 2020.
She is survived by son, Dean Burris; and daughter, Susan Deberry (Lynn); and three grandsons.
There will be no service. The family will be at the Burris home in Mt. Pleasant, in remembrance of Margie, Bryan and Kevin.
In lieu of flowers, the family request for donations to be made to the Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5001 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28083; or your favorite charity
.
Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasantwww.gordonfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.