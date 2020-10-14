Roger Wiley FelkerJune 9, 1933 - October 10, 2020Mr. Roger Wiley Felker, 87, of Charlotte, formerly of Concord, went to be with The Lord Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at White Oak Manor of Waxhaw.Roger was born June 9, 1933, in Gaston County, a son of the late Paul Henly Felker and the late Connie Estell Rodgers Felker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, the Rev. Dr. Paul Felker.Roger was a member of Flow-Harris Presbyterian Church. He loved to sing and was a member of the Singing Men of America for over 20 years. His last year in high school, he worked at WGTL Radio as an announcer. He was a graduate of Davidson College.Roger proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War era.He was sales office manager for Lance, Inc., retiring with 38 years of service.Family members left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years, Nancy Litaker Felker; his daughter, Pamela Felker Robinson and husband, Walter Robinson; and granddaughter, Jillian Robinson.A graveside service to celebrate the life of Mr. Felker will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 16, at Carolina Memorial Park, conducted by the Rev. Bill Jolley. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Cabarrus County Veterans Honor Guard and the N.C. Army National Guard. The family requests that due to the virus, attendees at the graveside service social distance and wear masks so that everyone can celebrate his life safely.The family requests that memorials be sent to Flow-Harris Presbyterian Church, 308 Winecoff School Rd., Concord, NC 28025.Whitley's Funeral Home