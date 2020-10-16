Menu
Betty Cheryl "Cherry" Sutton
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
October 7, 2020
Betty Cheryl "Cherry" Sutton

Betty Cheryl "Cherry" Sutton passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Cherry resided in Charlotte, although she had been a patient at Genesis in Siler City for several months.

Cherry was born July 7, 1944, in Kannapolis, the daughter of Carey and Rosa Sutton, both deceased, and grew up there until she moved to Charlotte.

She graduated from South Rowan Senior High School in China Grove, with the very first graduating class of the high school in 1962. She continued her education for two years at the Southeast Business College. She worked as a legal secretary until her retirement and loved her work. Everyone she worked with always complimented her on her professionalism and work ethic. She also spent several years working as a stenographer.

Cherry is survived by her sister, Anne Sutton, also residing in Charlotte; and her brother, Steve, who lives in Kannapolis.

She was predeceased by her brother, Tom, in February 2019; and her sister, Sue Sutton, in February 2020.

Cherry is also survived by her niece, Elizabeth Sutton of Pennington, N.J.; and a nephew, Kevin Sutton of Virginia, both of whom Cherry loved dearly. Cherry is also survived by many cousins, aunts and uncles.

Cherry was a member of St. John's Baptist Church in Charlotte and loved singing in the choir. Cherry had a beautiful soprano voice and her favorite activity was singing in church for weddings, funerals and other musical events. She sang with the Singing Christmas Tree for several years which was a highlight of her singing career.

A graveside service will be held Friday, Oct. 16, at 11 a.m., at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory

www.ladysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Carolina Memorial Park
, Kannapolis, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Lady's Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Cherry was a loving, shining light in my life. My condolences to all of the family. We were all blessed to have her in our world.
Pattie Bethune
Friend
October 15, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
October 15, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Betty. May you be comforted by our loving God during this very sad time, John 3:16.
October 14, 2020