Gertie Carter WilkersonDecember 7, 1919 - October 12, 2020Gertie Carter Wilkerson, 100, of Kannapolis, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus, after a period of declining health.Funeral services will be held at Whitley's Funeral Home, Saturday, Oct. 17, at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Dean Hunter and the Rev. Curtis Parker officiating. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends at Whitley's Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17, prior to the funeral.Gertie was born in Kannapolis, Dec. 7, 1919, the first of 14 children born to the late Everette S. and Gracie Cline Carter. She was the last surviving member of her siblings and was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry R. C. Wilkerson, and her daughter, Bobbie Ann Wilkerson.Gertie was a lifelong area resident and long-time member of Central Baptist Church. She graduated from China Grove High School in 1936 and was employed at Cannon Mills Co. for 45 years, working in the Weave Room, retiring in 1983. Gertie was an avid bowler. She bowled until the age of 98 as a member of the Seniors League at Foxfire Lanes.Those remaining to cherish her memory include her son, James D. Wilkerson (Karen) of Salisbury; her daughter, Julia W. Hicks (Jim) of Concord; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.Memorial donations can be made in her name to Central Baptist Church Food Pantry or Youth Ministries, 1810 Moose Rd., Kannapolis, NC 28083.Gertie's family wishes to express a "special thank you" to her two caregivers, Joe Kiser and Jermaine "Jeremy" Moore, for the love and care shown to Ms. Gertie.Whitley's Funeral Home