Joy Lometta BaucomMay 22, 1969 - October 13, 2020Joy Lometta Baucom, 51, of Concord, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.Joy was born May 22, 1969, in Concord, to the late Lloyd Lee Baucom and Lib Baucom. In addition to her father, Lloyd, Joy was preceded in death by her grandparents, James and Loma Sutton, and Caston and Joyce Baucom.Survivors include her mother, Lib Baucom; sister, Ann Mullis; brother, Billy Baucom and wife, Cindy; and numerous, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; as well as her fur babies, Camper, Gizmo, Sneezy, LuLu and K.C.The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 16, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord. A graveside funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis, officiated by the Rev. Tim Newton.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Carolinas Veterinary Clinic, 10110 Northcross Center Ct. Ste. 100, Huntersville, NC 28078.Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord