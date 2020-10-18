Annie Louise Cline BeaverSeptember 1, 1918 - October 15, 2020Mrs. Annie Louise Cline Beaver, 102, of Concord, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.She was born Sept. 1, 1918, in Cabarrus County, a daughter of the late John Ivey Cline and Lora Ellis Corzine Cline. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joe A. Beaver, four brothers; three sisters; one nephew; and two nieces.Annie was known for her baking and cooking skills. She enjoyed taking food and helping folks all over the community, especially the shut-ins. At the time of her death, she had been the oldest living member of Poplar Tent Presbyterian Church. She had such a good servant's heart, and she will be dearly missed by all her family.She is survived by 12 nieces and nephews; and extended family.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Poplar Tent Presbyterian Church Cemetery Endowment Fund, 6841 Poplar Tent Rd., Concord, NC 28027.Mrs. Beaver will be laid to rest beside her husband at a private graveside service for the family.Wilkinson Funeral Home