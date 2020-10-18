Philip Ashley ShortJuly 3, 1934 - September 2, 2020Philip Ashley Short, 86, of Concord, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury.He was born July 3, 1934, in Endicott, N.Y., to Ashley Short and Mildred Jones Short. In addition to his parents, Phil was preceded in death by his wife, Lois (DeVita) Short.A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m., at Vestal Hills Memorial Park, 3997 Vestal Rd., Vestal, NY 13850, conducted by the Rev. Tony Bell.Carolina Cremation