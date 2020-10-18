Menu
Search
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Philip Ashley Short
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Philip Ashley Short

July 3, 1934 - September 2, 2020

Philip Ashley Short, 86, of Concord, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury.

He was born July 3, 1934, in Endicott, N.Y., to Ashley Short and Mildred Jones Short. In addition to his parents, Phil was preceded in death by his wife, Lois (DeVita) Short.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m., at Vestal Hills Memorial Park, 3997 Vestal Rd., Vestal, NY 13850, conducted by the Rev. Tony Bell.

Carolina Cremation

www.carolinacremation.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Vestal Hills Memorial Park
3997 Vestal Rd., Vestal, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Carolina Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.