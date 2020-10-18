Gail Mauldin Rushing
June 28, 1940 - October 16, 2020
Gail Mauldin Rushing, 80, of Concord, went to be with Jesus Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, after a brief stay at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 20, in Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel. Services will be officiated by Billy E. Mauldin Jr., Chaplain, the Rev. Lee Townsend, and the Rev. Tim Newton. Burial at Oakwood Cemetery will follow. The family will receive friends following the graveside service.
Gail, a lifelong resident of Concord, was born June 28, 1940, in Concord, to the late Mathew Rance "Rusty" and Gladys Goodman Mauldin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Lewis Rushing Sr.; and two brothers, Bobby M. Mauldin and Billy E. Mauldin Sr.
Gail was an avid sports fan and an all-star athlete. She excelled in basketball in high school, earning every award available including the title of all-state. In addition to basketball, she enjoyed playing softball, volleyball, and was on several bowling teams. She loved coaching and working with young people. She had a love for music, playing the trumpet in the high school band, directing church youth choirs, singing in her church choir, and singing and harmonizing to every song she heard on the radio.
Gail was a strong and independent Christian woman who more than anything loved and served God. She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. The amazing love she had for her family was unconditional. She loved the elderly and gave to those in need. She was a giver and a helper, never expecting anything in return.
From the time she graduated from Concord High School in 1959, she worked every day that she was able. When she retired from being a security associate with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, she was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, progressing to Parkinson's dementia over a period of 10 years. Like a lot of older Americans, for Gail, the year 2020 proved to be challenging. Through it all, her determination to remain independent was evident to all.
Survivors are sisters, Letha Mauldin of Concord and Doris Mauldin Townsend (Lee) of Temple, Texas; sisters-in-law, Donna Thomson Mauldin of Kannapolis and Beverly Toms Mauldin of Charlotte; nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved, Rebecca and Mira Eury of Concord, Billy E. Mauldin Jr. (Julie, Thor, Titan, Roxy, Daisy) of Rockwell, Jill Mauldin Jansen (Kraig, Mary Katherine and Brianne Underwood and Hunter, Grant, and Kristopher Jansen) of Mooresville, Alex Mauldin of Kannapolis, Allyson Mauldin Davis (Robby, Dylan, Aydin, Ryann) of Charlotte, and Matthew Nunn (Brandi, Fiona, Vivian) of Charlotte.
Gail's life has been a blessing to so many people, and especially her family. Praise Jesus, she is now free of the pain and all is well with her soul.
Memorials may be made to Motor Racing Outreach Ministries, 5555 Concord Parkway S #405, Concord, NC 28027; or Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; or to the charity of one's choice
.
Due to the current COVID-19 climate, please wear face coverings and practice social distancing both inside and outside.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.