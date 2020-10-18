Menu
Search
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Nancy Lane Hunt
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
October 15, 2020
Nancy Lane Hunt

Nancy Lane Hunt, 72, of Harrisburg, was received in our Lord's arms Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Wilkinson Funeral Home. Please join them at 1 p.m., as they gather in the chapel to celebrate her life. She will be laid to rest at Carolina Memorial Park in Harrisburg.

Nancy was born in Roanoke, Va., in December of 1947, to the late Martha Bright and William Hardy Lane Sr. She attended West Mecklenburg High School, and was a data entry operator at Toledo Scale, and Belk Services. Nancy later moved to UNC Charlotte where she worked in the payroll department until she retired.

Nancy was devoted to helping others and she was an active church member and volunteer who shared her love and light with everyone she met. She loved her church family and dedicated many hours and much love, supporting Parkwood Baptist Church. She was a welcoming smile to everyone who joined the PinkPals Breast Cancer Support Group. She also served as a volunteer at Atrium Health Cabarrus.

Nancy is the loving and devoted wife of Elmer Hunt, and cherished mother of Jessica Lee (Tim); Michelle Hildreth and Jim Driggers (Bre); adored Nana to grandchildren, Josef Hildreth (Kelly) and Jonathan Hildreth; great-grandchildren, William Dean and Adalyn Grace Hildreth; stepmother to Paul Hunt (Sandy); grandmother to Heather Hunt Almond (Jeremy), Jake Hunt (Channing), Ally Hunt Hutchens (Kyle) and Andy Hunt, and great-grandmother to their little ones. She is also survived by her dear brother, William (Bill) H. Lane Jr. (Judy); her sister, Bettie Ann Turner and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PinkPalsNC C/O F&M Bank, 635 Church Street N, Concord, NC 28025.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
20
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne PO Box 344, Concord, NC 28025
Oct
20
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne PO Box 344, Concord, NC 28025
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
To the family of Nancy, I offer my sincerest condolences. May the God of all comfort give you the power beyond what is normal by means of his Holy Spirit to endure during this difficult time.
AG
October 18, 2020
I was very sorry to hear about Nancy. My condolences and prayers go out to you all.
Shirley Moore
October 17, 2020