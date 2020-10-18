Nancy Lane HuntNancy Lane Hunt, 72, of Harrisburg, was received in our Lord's arms Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Wilkinson Funeral Home. Please join them at 1 p.m., as they gather in the chapel to celebrate her life. She will be laid to rest at Carolina Memorial Park in Harrisburg.Nancy was born in Roanoke, Va., in December of 1947, to the late Martha Bright and William Hardy Lane Sr. She attended West Mecklenburg High School, and was a data entry operator at Toledo Scale, and Belk Services. Nancy later moved to UNC Charlotte where she worked in the payroll department until she retired.Nancy was devoted to helping others and she was an active church member and volunteer who shared her love and light with everyone she met. She loved her church family and dedicated many hours and much love, supporting Parkwood Baptist Church. She was a welcoming smile to everyone who joined the PinkPals Breast Cancer Support Group. She also served as a volunteer at Atrium Health Cabarrus.Nancy is the loving and devoted wife of Elmer Hunt, and cherished mother of Jessica Lee (Tim); Michelle Hildreth and Jim Driggers (Bre); adored Nana to grandchildren, Josef Hildreth (Kelly) and Jonathan Hildreth; great-grandchildren, William Dean and Adalyn Grace Hildreth; stepmother to Paul Hunt (Sandy); grandmother to Heather Hunt Almond (Jeremy), Jake Hunt (Channing), Ally Hunt Hutchens (Kyle) and Andy Hunt, and great-grandmother to their little ones. She is also survived by her dear brother, William (Bill) H. Lane Jr. (Judy); her sister, Bettie Ann Turner and many nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PinkPalsNC C/O F&M Bank, 635 Church Street N, Concord, NC 28025.Wilkinson Funeral Home