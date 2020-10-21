Marcia Ann Griffin Bremser
November 21, 1932 - October 14, 2020
Mrs. Marcia Ann Griffin Bremser, 87, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
The memorial service is closed to the public, but will be live-streamed at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24 using the following link, www.facebook.com/allsaintsepiscopalconcord/live
Marcia was born in Delhi, N.Y., Nov. 21, 1932, the daughter of the late John and Evelyn Friend Griffin. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Phil Bremser; and her son, John Bremser.
She graduated from Bowling Green State University with a degree in statistics and math and was a sorority sister of Alpha Delta Pi. She was a stay at home mom. Among all those responsibilities, she did substitute teach for math at several different high schools. Marcia was the President of the Hornet's Nest Girl Scouts in Charlotte, for several years. She absolutely loved the Girl Scouts and gave her all to the scouts. She was a member of the ABCL, American Contract Bridge League, and taught and played bridge at Trinity Oaks in Salisbury. Marcia was a founding member of The League of Women Voters in Concord. She was a lifelong Democrat and never missed a vote. She was also a huge Steelers fan.
Survivors include her daughters, Barbara Riley and husband, Paul, Karen Worth and husband, Nicholas, and Ann Norwood and husband, Dale; daughter-in-law, Sui Bremser, widow of John; grandchildren, Joshua Riley and wife, Monica, Kayla French and husband, Alex, Jeremy Bremser, Justin Norwood, and Tyler Norwood; great-grandchildren, Blythe Bremser, Demian French, Lynx French, and Patricio Riley; and sisters, Joan Pfisterer and husband, Jack, and Sharon Beeler.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a memorial contribution to the Trinity Oaks Scholarship Fund, 728 Klumac Rd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Make checks payable to Trinty Oaks, put "Scholarship Fund" in the memo line; or Cooperative Christian Ministry, P.O. Box 1717 Concord, NC 28026-1717.
