Menu
Search
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Charles Franklin "Frank" Ellington
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
Charles Franklin "Frank" Ellington

Mr. Charles Franklin "Frank" Ellington, 77, of Longwood, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at McLeod Seacoast Hospital in Little River, S.C.

A graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Carolina Memorial Park. Pastor Mike Roper will officiate. Interment will follow.

The family will receive friends from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Wednesday at Lady's Funeral Home, prior to the service.

Mr. Ellington was born Aug. 19, 1943, in Concord. He was a son of the late Thomas Julian Ellington and Nora Gage Howard Ellington. He was an avid sportsman and musician. His biggest hobby was his grandchildren. He also enjoyed books, guns, hunting and fishing.

Mr. Ellington is survived by his wife, Sandra "Sandi" Fletcher Ellington; seven children, Jan Ellington of China Grove, Jody Paulk-Nappier and husband, Dave, of Mt. Holly, Jackie Ellington and husband, Steven, of Kannapolis, Mark Ellington and wife, Tammy, of Ferguson, Ande Tino and wife, Jennifer, of Kannapolis, Ryan Tino and wife, Meredith, of Kannapolis and Tyler Tino and wife, Heather, of Conway, S.C; sister, Judith Ridenhour and husband, Terry of Lexington, S.C; 19 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory

www.ladysfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
21
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Lady's Funeral Home
268 North Cannon Boulevard, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Oct
21
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Carolina Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Lady's Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.