Charles Franklin "Frank" EllingtonMr. Charles Franklin "Frank" Ellington, 77, of Longwood, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at McLeod Seacoast Hospital in Little River, S.C.A graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Carolina Memorial Park. Pastor Mike Roper will officiate. Interment will follow.The family will receive friends from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Wednesday at Lady's Funeral Home, prior to the service.Mr. Ellington was born Aug. 19, 1943, in Concord. He was a son of the late Thomas Julian Ellington and Nora Gage Howard Ellington. He was an avid sportsman and musician. His biggest hobby was his grandchildren. He also enjoyed books, guns, hunting and fishing.Mr. Ellington is survived by his wife, Sandra "Sandi" Fletcher Ellington; seven children, Jan Ellington of China Grove, Jody Paulk-Nappier and husband, Dave, of Mt. Holly, Jackie Ellington and husband, Steven, of Kannapolis, Mark Ellington and wife, Tammy, of Ferguson, Ande Tino and wife, Jennifer, of Kannapolis, Ryan Tino and wife, Meredith, of Kannapolis and Tyler Tino and wife, Heather, of Conway, S.C; sister, Judith Ridenhour and husband, Terry of Lexington, S.C; 19 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory