Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Geraldine Stallings Gledhill
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
Geraldine Stallings Gledhill

March 4, 1938 - October 19, 2020

Geraldine Stallings Gledhill, 82, of Concord, passed from this world into the arms of Jesus, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.

Geraldine was born March 4, 1938, in Cabarrus County, to the late Fletcher Stallings and the late Roxie Taylor Stallings. She was also preceded in death by her father-in-law, Donald W Gledhill, and mother-in-law, Mae White Gledhill; two sisters, Kathleen Stallings Hartsell and Nadine Stallings Furr; and brother, Herbert Stallings.

The family planned to receive friends Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. and at 12 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, at Hartsell Funeral Home in Concord. The funeral service was scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m. at Hartsell Funeral Home in Concord, officiated by the Rev. Scott White. Burial was planned to follow at West Concord Cemetery.

Survivors include husband, Robert Gledhill of Concord; sons, Terry Gledhill (Kathy) of Concord, Jeff Gledhill (Sharon) of Harrisburg and Mike Gledhill (Sharon) of China Grove; four grandchildren, Ashlyn Singleton, Steven Gledhill, Kayte McGee and Ricky Moss; 12 great-grandchildren; and brother, Robert Stallings of Concord.

Geraldine was a dedicated wife, mother, sister and homemaker. She loved to cook and spend time with her family at her beloved beach home on Oak Island. Geraldine was a great caregiver with a wonderful heart. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord

www.hartsellfh.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
21
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hartsell Funeral Home
, Concord, North Carolina 28026
Oct
22
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Hartsell Funeral Home
, Concord, North Carolina 28026
Oct
22
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Hartsell Funeral Home
, Concord, North Carolina 28026
