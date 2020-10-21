Geraldine Stallings GledhillMarch 4, 1938 - October 19, 2020Geraldine Stallings Gledhill, 82, of Concord, passed from this world into the arms of Jesus, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.Geraldine was born March 4, 1938, in Cabarrus County, to the late Fletcher Stallings and the late Roxie Taylor Stallings. She was also preceded in death by her father-in-law, Donald W Gledhill, and mother-in-law, Mae White Gledhill; two sisters, Kathleen Stallings Hartsell and Nadine Stallings Furr; and brother, Herbert Stallings.The family planned to receive friends Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. and at 12 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, at Hartsell Funeral Home in Concord. The funeral service was scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m. at Hartsell Funeral Home in Concord, officiated by the Rev. Scott White. Burial was planned to follow at West Concord Cemetery.Survivors include husband, Robert Gledhill of Concord; sons, Terry Gledhill (Kathy) of Concord, Jeff Gledhill (Sharon) of Harrisburg and Mike Gledhill (Sharon) of China Grove; four grandchildren, Ashlyn Singleton, Steven Gledhill, Kayte McGee and Ricky Moss; 12 great-grandchildren; and brother, Robert Stallings of Concord.Geraldine was a dedicated wife, mother, sister and homemaker. She loved to cook and spend time with her family at her beloved beach home on Oak Island. Geraldine was a great caregiver with a wonderful heart. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord