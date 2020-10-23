Frances Mauney "Elaine" LittleSeptember 15, 1946 - October 20, 2020Frances Mauney "Elaine" Little, 74, of Concord, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at her home in Concord, surrounded by her family.Elaine was born Sept. 15, 1946, in Concord, to the late James Franklin Mauney and the late Maggie Louise Hartsell Mauney. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Kenneth "Buddy" Little Sr.; sister, Jimmie Doris Harris; and brother, James Eugene Mauney.Survivors include son, Jerry Norman Little and wife, Christy; son, Jeffrey Michael Little and wife, Pam; son, James "Junior" Kenneth Little Jr. and wife, Deborah; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Brenda Joyce Little; as well as three nephews and two nieces.The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 23, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m., at Oak Ridge Baptist Church in Concord, officiated by the Rev. Jimmy Hall. She will lie in state from 10:30 a.m. until the time of her service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord