Menu
Search
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William Arnold Moss
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
William Arnold Moss

July 22, 1946 - October 18, 2020

Arnold Moss, 74, of Kannapolis, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.

He was born July 22, 1946, in Cabarrus County, son of the late Mason and Lucille Moss. He was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Coone.

Arnold retired from Terry Products where he was a supervisor for many years. He was a member of Charity Baptist Church. Arnold was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the Vietnam War.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Nov. 1, at Charity Baptist Church at 2420 Brantley Road in Kannapolis, at 3 p.m. A private inurnment will be held at the National Cemetery, at a later date.

Arnold is survived by his daughter, Vanessa Sassman (Jimmy), and son, Jarrett Moss (Heather); five grandchildren, Brittany Eddleman, Breanna Harris, Korri McGlynn, Makenzie Moss and Landon Moss; four great-grandchildren; sister, Ann Adcock (Lynn), brother, Gary Moss (Anita); four nephews and two nieces.

Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
1
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Charity Baptist Church
2420 Brantley Road, Kannapolis, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.