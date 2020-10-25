William Arnold MossJuly 22, 1946 - October 18, 2020Arnold Moss, 74, of Kannapolis, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.He was born July 22, 1946, in Cabarrus County, son of the late Mason and Lucille Moss. He was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Coone.Arnold retired from Terry Products where he was a supervisor for many years. He was a member of Charity Baptist Church. Arnold was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the Vietnam War.A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Nov. 1, at Charity Baptist Church at 2420 Brantley Road in Kannapolis, at 3 p.m. A private inurnment will be held at the National Cemetery, at a later date.Arnold is survived by his daughter, Vanessa Sassman (Jimmy), and son, Jarrett Moss (Heather); five grandchildren, Brittany Eddleman, Breanna Harris, Korri McGlynn, Makenzie Moss and Landon Moss; four great-grandchildren; sister, Ann Adcock (Lynn), brother, Gary Moss (Anita); four nephews and two nieces.Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.Whitley's Funeral Home