Brenda Gulledge RowellJuly 16, 1957 - October 22, 2020Brenda Gulledge Rowell, 63, of Kannapolis, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.She was born July 16, 1957, to Emma Gulledge and the late Bennie Ray Gulledge.Brenda was very proud that she was one of the first women volunteer firefighter in Kannapolis, she also worked in the communications of Kannapolis Police Department, where she met her husband, Mike Rowell. Brenda will be missed by all who knew her. She was a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother.Those left to cherish her memory are husband, Mike Rowell; mother, Emma Gulledge; four daughters, Bailee Nester, Mandy Nester (Tim), Sandy Edwards (Junnie), and Delaina Currie (Phil); two brothers, Billy Gulledge and Tony Gulledge (Debrah); two sisters, Judy Waddell (Barry) and Kathy Melton; four grandchildren, Macy Currie, Bailee Nester, Colton Currie, and Joshua Edwards; and one Uncle Bobby Gulledge (Nancy).A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 26, at River of Life Church, 1945 Old Earnhardt Rd., in Kannapolis, with the Rev. Brian Rabon officiating the service. The family asks that only family members come to the service and those that are attending, please wear a mask. The memorial service will be streamed live on River of Life's facebook page.Memorials may be made to, River of Life (Building Fund), 1945 Old Earnhardt Rd., Kannapolis, NC 28083.Whitley's Funeral Home