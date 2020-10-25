Menu
Jason Lee Newell
1985 - 2020
BORN
1985
DIED
2020
Jason Lee Newell

February 16, 1985 - October 21, 2020

Jason Lee Newell, 35, of Concord, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

Jason was born Feb. 16, 1985, in Concord, to Richard Franklin Newell III and Cindy Connell Newell.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 25, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord. The funeral service will be held Monday, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m., at Hartsell Funeral Home Chapel in Concord, officiated by the Rev. Gary MacDonald of Bogers Chapel UMC. Jason will be laid to rest at Bogers Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, following the service.

Jason had a huge heart and everybody loved him. He was a caring person who will be truly missed by all those who knew him and loved him.

Memorials may be made in Jason's memory to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord

www.hartsellfh.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
25
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
460 Branchview Dr. NE, Concord, NC 28025
Oct
26
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
460 Branchview Dr. NE, Concord, NC 28025
Funeral services provided by:
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
My deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Jason. May you be comforted by our loving God during this very sad time, John 3:16.
October 24, 2020