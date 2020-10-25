Patricia Dianne ShueAugust 2, 1947 - October 21, 2020Patricia Dianne Shue, 73, of Concord, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.Mrs. Shue was born Aug. 2, 1947, to Pauline Shoe Eudy and the late Bill A. Eudy. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Jatana Shue; grandson, Joseph Shue and brother, Terry Eudy.The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 25, at House of Worship, 49 Georgia St., in Concord. The funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m., officiated by Pastor Brandon Chase.Patricia is survived by, husband, Walter Shue; sons, Eric Kee, Marty Shue and wife, Stephanie, Anthony Shue and wife, Amber; daughters, Angela Shue, Melissa Beasley and husband Jeff; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Rick Eudy; and sister, Brinda Paone.Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord