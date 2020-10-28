Everett Coleman "Buddy" Deal Jr.
March 16, 1948 - October 24, 2020
Everett Coleman "Buddy" Deal Jr. passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Atrium Health-Cabarrus, surrounded by his two loving sons.
He was a lifelong North Carolinian born in Concord to the late Everett Coleman Deal Sr. and Ivoyne Whisnant Deal, March 16, 1948.
A proud Concord Spider, Buddy excelled in many sports, but it was his talent in football that earned him a scholarship to play at Catawba College. From his late teens, Buddy loved spending his summers lifeguarding at North Myrtle Beach, S.C., prompting a lifelong passion for beach music, shagging, shell collecting, and hanging with friends "down on OD." While in college, Buddy joined the ROTC, which was followed by his service for the U.S. Navy in the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge, Buddy continued his service to the community through countless volunteer hours at the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County, Jaycees, Kiwanis Club and Concord High Boosters Club.
Having a few different career paths as a young man, Buddy ultimately found his strengths and passion were best suited working as a general contractor, becoming the "go-to guy" in his specialty. While work was a huge priority, his true purpose was his family. Growing up in Buddy's household was never dull and no guest ever left hungry. Buddy was also a firm keeper of traditions and always one to celebrate special occasions. He lovingly wrapped presents in newspaper comics for birthdays, hid eggs with cryptic rhymes for Easter, and drove up to the North Carolina Mountains after Thanksgiving each year to chop down a "real" Christmas tree. During their formative years, Buddy made sure that his sons' lives were mentally and morally enriched by the same life-lessons he had learned on the football field and spending his summers working at Camp Spencer. Football remained a deep passion throughout his life, and Buddy never missed an opportunity to give his boisterous opinion at every Concord High, South Carolina and Appalachian State football game. His only regret is that they didn't listen to him more.
Left with a wealth of love and memories are his two sons and families: Lee and Marie Deal of Concord and Drew and Emily Deal of Nashville, Tenn. He relished his role as Pappy to Silas "Big Si" and Annabelle "Annabelly" Deal and we have no doubt he will be keeping an eye on their shag technique. Buddy is also survived by his longtime companion, Rosemary Goodman, whom he loved dearly.
To honor his memory please remember Buddy fondly the next time you're decorating a Christmas tree, cheering the Spiders on to V-I-C-T-O-R-Y, or soaking up the sun at the beach with those you love. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County, P.O. Box 1405, Concord, NC 28026.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, Oct. 29, at Wilkinson Funeral Home, 100 Branchview Dr. NE in Concord. If you would like to stop by and say hello to the family, a visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by a celebration of his life at 12 p.m. in the Chapel. Buddy will be laid to rest with full military honors alongside his parents at Green Lawn Cemetery in China Grove, after the service.
If you have a story of Buddy to share, we'd love to hear them all. To share a memory or send a condolence to his family please visit www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Wilkinson Funeral Home
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 28, 2020.