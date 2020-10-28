Tamara Von EberhardtJuly 24, 1945 - October 26, 2020Tamara Von Eberhardt, 75, of Concord, formerly of Charlotte, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Concord Place Assisted Living.Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30, at Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant, officiated by Jeremy Hyde. The Eberhardt family will receive friends following the service. Burial will be in the Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity Cemetery.Tamara was born July 24, 1945, in Cabarrus County, daughter of the late Julius Eberhardt and Maude Voncannon Eberhardt. She was a retired nurse for Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte. She enjoyed trips to the beach and dancing. She was preceded in death by a brother, Maura J. Eberahrdt.She is survived by a brother, Barry Eberhardt and wife, Vasser, of Mint Hill; sister, Mary Lou Lindsey of Cary; two nieces; three nephews; and many grand-nieces and -nephews.Memorials may be directed to the donor's choice.