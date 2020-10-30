Martha Lucy Goodman
August 18, 1942 - October 25, 2020
Martha Lucy Goodman, 78, of Gold Hill, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Goodman was born Aug. 18, 1942, in Concord, to the late James Luther Hatley and late Julia Elona Scott Hatley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Wayne Goodman; and siblings, Dorothy Hatley Garmon, Donald Edward Hatley, James Earl Hatley, and Bobby Lane Hatley Sr.
The memorial service is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 30, at 11 a.m., at Concord Church of the Nazarene, 2520 Hwy. 49 N in Concord, and will be officiated by the Rev. Harold Davis Jr. Inurnment will be at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis.
Survivors include her brother, Billy Ray Hatley; daughters, Sabrina Harper of Albemarle and Wendy Brindle (Jeff Brindle) of Gold Hill; and grandchildren, Aubrey Harper, Seth Harper, Allie Brindle and Anna Brindle.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, a charity that Lucy supported faithfully; or to Hospice of Stanly and the Uwharrie.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord www.hartsellfh.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 30, 2020.