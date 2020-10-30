Leighanne Marie ChapmanMay 20, 1969 - October 27, 2020Leighanne Marie Chapman, 51, of Rockwell, passed away, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at her home.She was born May 20, 1969, in Rowan Co., to Norma Starnes Chapman Pichardo and the late Terry Michael Chapman Sr.Leighanne was a wonderful soul who would help anyone in need. She was a light in a dark world. She loved the lake and hanging out with family by the water. She loved all her family dearly, including her four legged children. Leighanne had a passion for anything Indian, and her favorite color was purple, she will be deeply missed.She was preceded in death by her father; and also her brother, Terry Michael Chapman Jr.; aunt, Marianne Meyerholtz; and uncle, Marvin Samuel Starnes.Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Norma Pichardo (Manuel); husband, Chad Wright; daughter, Lacie Sullivan (Mike); sons, Justin Chapman (Lauren), Andy Sullivan (Megan); sister, Alisha Doby (Brock); grandchildren, Natalee and Alex Chapman, Raegan and Aiden Hardy, Dakota Hardy, Willow Dunning, Raven and Michael Hardy; uncle, Travis Starnes; nephews, Trevor and Devin Doby, Patrick and Tyler Chapman; and many cousins and other extended family.Funeral services are scheduled for 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Upright officiating. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., at Whitley's Funeral Home, prior to the service.Whitley's Funeral Home