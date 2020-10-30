Elder Dr. Doris Jean Mintz Clawson



March 4, 1945 - October 25, 2020



Elder Dr. Doris Jean Mintz Clawson, 75, of Central Heights Dr. in Concord, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Arium Health-Cabarrus.



She was born in Cleveland County, N.C., March 4, 1945, to the late William Edward Mintz and the late Macie McCluney Mintz.



Doris was educated in the Cleveland County Schools. She graduated from Compact High School, Winston-Salem State University; UNC-Charlotte; UNC-Chapel Hill and received her doctorate from Life Christian University. Doris was a retired school principal. She was the Pastor of Lilly's Chapel Church of God and served as district president of Church of God Founded by Jesus Christ; Christian education director; and Sunday school teacher.



Services will be held Sunday, Nov. 1, at Living Water Church of God, 166 N Little Texas Rd. in Kannapolis. A visitation will be held from 2 to 2:30 p.m., with funeral services following at 2:30 p.m. Interment will be held at Carolina Memorial Park.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Dr. Thomas Clawson Sr.; and two brothers, Alton Curtis Mintz and Joe Dean Mintz.



Those left to cherish her memory includes a son, Tommy Clawson Jr. (Tamarra Robinson); two grandchildren, Victoria Clawson and Michael Robinson; five sisters, Mary Long and Johnnie Randall (Leo), both of Washington, D.C., Margie Maddox (Franklin) and Macy Petty (Dwight), both of Shelby, and Patricia Littlejohn (Bishop Willie) of Wake Forest; one brother, James Mintz (Ethel) of Seatpleasant, Md.; uncle, Amos McCluney (Gladys) of Capital Heights, Md.; godchildren, Davis Littlejohn, Pastor Demond McNeill, Quiana McNeill-Humprey, Elder Raymond Miller, and Deacon Andre Caldwell; and a host of nieces, nephew, cousins and friends.



Due to COVID-19, a mask must be worn to all services.



Clark Funeral Home, Inc.



Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 30, 2020.