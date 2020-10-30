Menu
Ann Louise Widenhouse
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020
Ann Louise Widenhouse

June 15, 1961 - October 22, 2020

Ann Louise Widenhouse of Spartanburg, S.C., formerly of Kannapolis, entered in to Heaven Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, joining her beloved mother and father, Margaret and Jim Widenhouse of Kannapolis.

She was born June 15, 1961.

Ann grew up in Kannapolis and graduated from A.L. Brown High School in 1979. She attended Elon University and graduated from UNC-Charlotte with a B.A. in History. She later moved to South Carolina and was employed by Widenhouse Mazda Volkswagen. Ann was known for her caring and gentle spirit. She left her last job as office manager of Quality Chrysler to help care for her parents when their health declined.

She adored her family and took great pride in her niece and nephew as well as her beloved dog, Beau. She loved music, movies, Duke basketball and taking Beau for long walks.

Surviving Ann are her brother, Marty and wife, Beth Widenhouse, of Spartanburg; and her favorite niece and nephew, Olivia and Coleman Widenhouse.

Services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 1, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Greg Gordon. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
1
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Nov
1
Service
2:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, NC 28083
