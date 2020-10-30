Menu
Geraldine Cochran Cress
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Geraldine Cochran Cress

May 27, 1934 - October 26, 2020

Geraldine Cochran Cress, 86, of Concord, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at McLeod Health Cheraw.

A private family graveside service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery.

A Cabarrus county native, Geraldine was born May 27, 1934, to the late Marion Gilbert Cochran and Pauline Alexander Cochran. She will always be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother, as well as a wonderful homemaker and cook. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, where she was a member of the Ellen Cox Circle, taught children's Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Joe David cress in 2018.

Mrs. Cress is survived by sons, David Cress (Kathryn), Bruce Cress (Debbie) and Mike Cress; grandchildren, Rebecca Moss, Josh Cress, Joseph Cress, Anna Cress, Kailia Byrd, Jesika Hill, and Viktoria Dejesus; and seven great-grandchildren.

Memorials in Geraldine's honor may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 100 St. John's Ch. Rd., Concord, NC 28025.

www.gordonfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 30, 2020.
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Gordon Funeral Service
October 30, 2020