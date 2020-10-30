Geraldine Cochran CressMay 27, 1934 - October 26, 2020Geraldine Cochran Cress, 86, of Concord, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at McLeod Health Cheraw.A private family graveside service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery.A Cabarrus county native, Geraldine was born May 27, 1934, to the late Marion Gilbert Cochran and Pauline Alexander Cochran. She will always be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother, as well as a wonderful homemaker and cook. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, where she was a member of the Ellen Cox Circle, taught children's Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Joe David cress in 2018.Mrs. Cress is survived by sons, David Cress (Kathryn), Bruce Cress (Debbie) and Mike Cress; grandchildren, Rebecca Moss, Josh Cress, Joseph Cress, Anna Cress, Kailia Byrd, Jesika Hill, and Viktoria Dejesus; and seven great-grandchildren.Memorials in Geraldine's honor may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 100 St. John's Ch. Rd., Concord, NC 28025.