Yasmine Alexandria Hall
1988 - 2020
BORN
1988
DIED
2020
Yasmine Alexandria Hall

February 18, 1988 - October 26, 2020

Yasmine Alexandria Hall, of Elizabeth Crest Lane in Charlotte, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.

She was born in Cabarrus County, Feb. 18, 1988, to Steven Hall and Melinda Kay Cowan Hall. Yasmine was educated in the Cabarrus County School System and was a graduate of A.L. Brown High School. She was formerly employed in the Fast Food Industry.

Those left to cherish her memory includes her mother, Melinda C. Hall of Kannapolis; father, Steven Hall (Yvette) of Charlotte; brothers, Jenel Hall of Charlotte, Steven Blunt of Kannapolis, Milton McCoy of China Grove, Christopher Blake and Chancelor Blake, both of Kannapolis, Russell Hunter and Harrison Hunter both of Charlotte; maternal grandmother, Leslie Cowan of Kannapolis; paternal grandmother, Dorothy Hall of Kannapolis; aunts, Melody Hall, Pamela Cowan and Shelia Taylor; uncles, Robert Cowan and Jeffrey Cowan; and a host of nieces, nephew, cousins and friends.

Services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Clark Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19, a mask must be worn to all services.

Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

www.clarkfuneralhomeinc.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
GUEST BOOK
My deepest sympathies to the family aand friends of Yasmine. May you be comforted by our loving God during this very sad time. John 3:16.
October 31, 2020