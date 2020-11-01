Wilbert Alene GrierDecember 30, 1933 - October 26, 2020Wilbert Alene Grier, 86 of Urban Drive in Concord, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Atrium Health-Cabarrus in Concord.She was born in Cabarrus County, Dec. 30, 1933, to the late John Grier and the late Lula Berry Grier.Wilbert was educated in the Cabarrus County School System and attended Shankletown/Logan High School. She was formerly employed with Pillowtex.Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Clark Funeral Home Chapel, 923 Indiana St. in Kannapolis. A visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m., with funeral services following at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Rock Hill AME Zion Church Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends at 127 Elm Ave, Concord, NC 28025. Due to COVID-19, mask must be worn to all services.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Grier; siblings, John W. Grier, Lucille Eddelman and Sarah Grier; two nieces, Sarah Harris and Tammy Eddleman.Those left to cherish her memory includes one son, Charles Grier of the home; two grandchildren, Eric Grier and Charley Grier; three great-grandchildren; niece, Brenda Morton; nephew, Ronald Grier; and a host of cousins and friends.Clark Funeral Home, Inc.