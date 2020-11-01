LaShawnda Dionne WashingtonJune 2, 1975 - October 29, 2020LaShawnda Dionne Washington, 45, of Avolon Drive in Kannapolis, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at her residence.She was born in Cumberland County June 2, 1975, to Sylvester L. Good and Cleo Washington.LaShawnda was a graduate of A.L. Brown High School, RCCC and Catawba College. She was formerly employed in the hotel industry. LaShawnda attended Bethel Baptist Church in Kannapolis.Services will be held Thursday, Nov. 5, at Clark Funeral Home Chapel, 923 Indiana St. in Kannapolis. A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., with funeral services following at 2 p.m. Interment will be held at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, a mask must be worn to all services.Those left to cherish her memory includes a son, Braejon Demarrio Martin of Kannapolis; grandson, Prince Elijah Helms; her mother, Cleo Washington of Kannapolis; father, Sylvester L. Good of Charlotte; two sisters, Adrianne R. Lester of Fayetteville and Tramaine L. Washington of Kannapolis; two special nieces, Jazmine M. Washington and Annyia Lester; special nephew, DaQuan Lester; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.Clark Funeral Home, Inc.