Pamela Childers "Pam" Bluto
1964 - 2020
BORN
1964
DIED
2020
Pamela "Pam" Childers Bluto

February 14, 1964 - September 26, 2020

Pamela "Pam" Childers Bluto, 56, formerly of Concord, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at her home in Palm Bay, Fla.

She was born Feb. 14, 1964, in Montgomery, Ala., to the late Charles Childers and Viola Carriker Childers. She graduated from Northwest High School in 1982, where she was a cheerleader. She attended Barbizon Modeling School in Charlotte. Pam worked for Motorola, and Office Supply Services, prior to moving to Florida, where she worked at West Melbourne Elementary School, where she enjoyed helping children.

She is survived by two loving sisters, Tammy Childers and Susan Childers Haigler (Dean), both of Concord; three nieces, Leah Haigler Mills (Eddie) of Statesville, Mandy Haigler Feree (Brenton) of Rockwell and Brittany Haigler of Concord; three nephews, Adam Haigler of Concord, Sean and Seth Bluto of Palm Bay; two special life-long best friends, Allison Ali Ayers and Leah Weddington of Concord; and Sandy Smith, a loving and devoted friend in Florida. Thank you girls for loving Pam. She is it peace now and will be greatly missed forever. Beach funeral home in Melbourne, Fla., is assisting with arrangements.
Ally Ayers
November 1, 2020
Ally Ayers
November 1, 2020
I miss you so much! I´m so sorry I didn´t make my usually Saturday call!! Until I see you again on Streets of gold I love you!!
Ally Ayers
November 1, 2020