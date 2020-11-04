Arlene Newasa Beam
June 16, 1922 - November 1, 2020
Arlene Newasa Beam, 98, of Kannapolis, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, after a short stay at Atrium Health Cabarrus Medical Center.
Arlene "Mawmaw" was born June 16, 1922, in Kannapolis, to Jonathan Worth Hare and Mae Christine Murph Hare.
She graduated from Cannon High School in 1938 and worked in the cotton lab at Cannon Mills, prior to her retirement. She was a member of Centerview Baptist Church for 66 years, serving as a Sunday school teacher for the younger children and other activities with the youth. Her interests included baking cakes for everyone, teaching older adults how to read, and in later years, sitting on her front porch swing watching the world go by.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Brice Beam; daughters, Suzanne Beam Griffin and Linda Beam McLane; son, Ronnie Earl Beam; and grandson, Edwin Griffin.
Survivors include her son, Thomas M. Beam of the home; sons-in-law, Don McLane of Greenwood, S.C., and Edwin Griffin of Kure Beach; grandson, Chris McLane of Greenwood; granddaughters, Angela Cogburn of Ninety Six, S.C., Ashley Martin of Dallas, Texas, and Caroline Licwinko of Annandale, N.J.; 17 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be conducted at 12 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, at Centerview Baptist Church with Pastor Willie Rash officiating. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Centerview Baptist Church, 415 Walter St., Kannapolis, NC 28083; or the charity of the donor's choice
.
Whitley's Funeral Homewww.whitleysfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Nov. 4, 2020.