Frances Elizabeth Barringer Medlin
March 4, 1927 - October 30, 2020
Frances Elizabeth Barringer Medlin passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.
The Medlin family will have a (family only) viewing Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 1 p.m., at Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant. A graveside service (public invited, masks are requested) will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 5, at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Earl Bradshaw.
She is survived by her three sons, Steve and wife, Debra Fondario Medlin, Seth and wife, Jeannie Lucas, Kim and wife, Marissa Honeycutt Medlin; six grandchildren, Scott, Ross, Lee, Graham, Hayley, and Linsey Medlin; and two great-grandchildren.www.gordonfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Nov. 4, 2020.