Joyce Weaver MorrisMrs. Joyce Weaver Morris, 88, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at her home, in Kannapolis.A private graveside service will be held.Mrs. Morris was born May 14, 1932, in Kannapolis. She was a daughter of the late Arlow Gaither Weaver and Jennie Lee Stack Weaver.She was a graduate of J.W. Cannon High School and a lifelong member of Centerview Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Martin Morris; two sisters, Carrie Lee Compton and husband, Robert, and Ruby Pence and husband, Milton; and brother, Johnny Weaver.Mrs. Morris is survived by daughter, Donna Morris of Kannapolis; son, Steve Morris of Concord; two grandchildren, Mallory Morris of Durham and Hunter Morris and wife, Jenny, of Raleigh; one great-grandson, Bronson Morris of Raleigh; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank all of her caregivers that allowed Joyce to stay at home as she wished.Memorials may be sent to Centerview Baptist Church, 415 Walter St., Kannapolis, NC 28081.Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory