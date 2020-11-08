Menu
Faye Fisher
1937 - 2020
Faye Fisher

August 11, 1937 - November 2, 2020

Faye Paige Fisher, 83, of Kannapolis, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, surrounded by her family.

In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her husband, George J. Fisher; and son, Roger E. Fisher.

Faye is survived by her devoted daughter, Tammy Wampler (Dan); four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Fisher was employed at Cannon Mills in the Weave Room. Her hobbies included gardening, cooking and most importantly, spending time her family and grandkids.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus.

Carroll Boone Funeral Home

www.boone-carrollfh.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
