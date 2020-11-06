Libby Hammill FlowersMay 8, 1956 - November 3, 2020Elizabeth "Libby" Ann Hammill Flowers, 64, of Kannapolis, passed away, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Atrium Health – Cabarrus.Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery officiated by the Rev. Randy Powell. The family will greet friends following the service.Libby was born May 8, 1956, in Cabarrus County, daughter of the late Billy J. Hammill and Elizabeth Williams Hammill. She was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading, shopping, and camping at the lake. During the lake trips on many special holidays, Libby was the chief cook for the entire crowd.She was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe and Alton.She is survived by her husband, H. Wayne Flowers; brothers, Kelly Hammill (Lanna), Barry Hammill (Gina), Larry Hammill (Penny) and David Hammill.Memorials may be directed to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 535 St. Stephens Church Rd., Gold Hill, NC 28071.