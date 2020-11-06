Menu
Search
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bobby Eugene Bost
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
Bobby Eugene Bost

August 6, 1931 - November 4, 2020

Bobby Eugene Bost, 89, of Charlotte, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Levine & Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville.

Bobby was born Aug. 6, 1931, in Concord, to the late Clyde Brown Bost and the late Nannie Belle Bost.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Helen Cochran.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Beth Holland Bost of the home; son, Scott Eugene Bost; daughter, Julie Micalizzi and husband, Michael; granddaughter, Mattie Bost; sisters, June Mintz and Barbara Morton; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service, officiated by Pastor Alison Messick-Watkins will be held at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg

www.hartsellfh.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hartsell Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.