Bobby Eugene Bost
August 6, 1931 - November 4, 2020
Bobby Eugene Bost, 89, of Charlotte, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Levine & Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville.
Bobby was born Aug. 6, 1931, in Concord, to the late Clyde Brown Bost and the late Nannie Belle Bost.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Helen Cochran.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Beth Holland Bost of the home; son, Scott Eugene Bost; daughter, Julie Micalizzi and husband, Michael; granddaughter, Mattie Bost; sisters, June Mintz and Barbara Morton; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service, officiated by Pastor Alison Messick-Watkins will be held at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg
.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Nov. 6, 2020.