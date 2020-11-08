Clarence Peyton CookAugust 2, 1938 - November 4, 2020Mr. Clarence Peyton Cook, 82, of Concord, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at his home.Family and friends are encouraged to come by the home, but at this time there will be no formal visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.Clarence was born Aug. 2, 1938, in Rowan County, to the late Albert Keller Cook and Myrtle Mae Pless Cook. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Albert "Paul" Cook.Clarence was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where he learned skills to prepare him for his 27 year career at AT&T as a microwave technician. After retiring from AT&T, Clarence decided to go back to work for another 25 years at the Hospital. He was a long-time member of New Gilead Reformed Church and loved anything to do with the outdoors, from fishing to chopping wood, he enjoyed being outdoors. He also enjoyed going to auctions and spending time with his family, reading and watching Fox News.Clarence is survived by his wife, Kay Troutman Cook; daughter, Kim Cook; son, David A. Cook and wife, Elizabeth; grandchildren, Ryan Coley and wife, Christina, Caleb Hysinger, Erica Fogg, Rebekah Leonard; great-grandchildren, Mason Hysinger, Payden Hysinger, and Faith Coley.In lieu of flower, memorials may be made to one of Clarence and Kay's favorite charities, Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.Wilkinson Funeral Home