Menu
Search
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carolyn Ruth Helms
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020
Carolyn Ruth Helms

May 17, 1954 - November 5, 2020

Carolyn Ruth Helms, 66, of Kannapolis, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at her home.

She was born May 17, 1954, in Cabarrus County, to Catherine Overcash Helms and the late Clifford R. Helms Sr.

Carolyn was a 1972 graduate of A.L. Brown High School and in 1976, she graduated from Davidson County Community College with an associate degree. In 1978, Carolyn joined the U.S. Navy, achieving the rank of chief petty officer. She retired from the Navy in 1998. She was a member of Second Presbyterian Church. Carolyn also was an administrator at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clifford Helms Sr.; and brother, Charles D. Murray.

Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Catherine Overcash Helms of Kannapolis; brother, Clifford R. Helms Jr. of Concord; sister, Diane Scott (Greg) of Kernersville; nieces, Brandi H. Stallans (Nick) of Tennessee, Chaley Hopson (Steven) of Kannapolis and Candice Walker of Tennessee; nephew, Bryan Scott (Francie) of Winston-Salem; and a number of great-nieces and -nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park with military graveside rites.

Memorials may be made to Faithful Friends, 220 Grace Church Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147 or to the Humane Society of Concord & Greater Cabarrus County, 2010 Wilshire Ct., Concord, NC 28025.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.