Carolyn Ruth HelmsMay 17, 1954 - November 5, 2020Carolyn Ruth Helms, 66, of Kannapolis, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at her home.She was born May 17, 1954, in Cabarrus County, to Catherine Overcash Helms and the late Clifford R. Helms Sr.Carolyn was a 1972 graduate of A.L. Brown High School and in 1976, she graduated from Davidson County Community College with an associate degree. In 1978, Carolyn joined the U.S. Navy, achieving the rank of chief petty officer. She retired from the Navy in 1998. She was a member of Second Presbyterian Church. Carolyn also was an administrator at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.She was preceded in death by her father, Clifford Helms Sr.; and brother, Charles D. Murray.Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Catherine Overcash Helms of Kannapolis; brother, Clifford R. Helms Jr. of Concord; sister, Diane Scott (Greg) of Kernersville; nieces, Brandi H. Stallans (Nick) of Tennessee, Chaley Hopson (Steven) of Kannapolis and Candice Walker of Tennessee; nephew, Bryan Scott (Francie) of Winston-Salem; and a number of great-nieces and -nephews.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park with military graveside rites.Memorials may be made to Faithful Friends, 220 Grace Church Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147 or to the Humane Society of Concord & Greater Cabarrus County, 2010 Wilshire Ct., Concord, NC 28025.Whitley's Funeral Home